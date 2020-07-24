Melvin Theuma, who was found with multiple stab wounds at his Swieqi apartment on Tuesday night, remains in a stable condition, police said on Friday afternoon.

In a brief update on his condition, they said the self-confessed middleman in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, is still being treated at Mater Dei Hospital’s Intensive Therapy Unit.

He was found with damaged vocal cords and multiple stab wounds which police say initial evidence shows were self-inflicted.

He was given a presidential pardon to reveal all he knows.

Times of Malta reported on Friday he was trying to communicate with relatives and hospital staff through eye movements and facial expressions.