Men will start being asked for their marital status in notarial deeds, following a legal amendment to the Notarial Profession and Notarial Archives Act.

At the moment, only women are asked for their marital status as this makes it easier for notaries to carry out research since married women tend to change their surname.

However, since men too can now change their surname upon marriage or following civil unions, they too will start being asked for their marital status.

This amendment will address the anomaly and eliminate discrimination, parliamentary secretaries Rosianne Cutajar and Alex Muscat told a press conference on Friday.

Cutajar referred to a Constitutional Case launched by Dr Marie Therese Cuschieri in 2017, where the court had said that such discrimination could not be justified.

The amendment is being tabled in Parliament.