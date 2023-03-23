MEP David Casa pushed for more coordinated action and resources at the EU level to address the proliferation of the oriental hornet, an invasive species that is growing in numbers and has consequences for apiculture and human health.

In a letter sent to the EU Commission, Casa stated that “constituents in Malta expressed alarm at the explosion of the population of oriental hornets which have been devastating to the domestic apiculture industry. This species has wreaked havoc on native and indigenous bees and wasps, and biodiversity more broadly."

The Commission has acknowledged the importance of protecting pollinators, which is clear in the New Deal proposed earlier in January.

“With so much damage already done, the situation requires an urgent and coordinated response. It is more than a pest control problem and presents complex issues that must be addressed systematically if local ecosystems are to be protected,” stated Casa.

Casa praised programmes intended to bring stakeholders from different countries together to research mitigation measures to protect honey production and limit the damage caused by invasive species

“Such projects are deserving of EU funding and we should ensure the necessary resources are made available.”

“Pollinators have an indispensable role in our ecosystems. Efforts to protect them must be supported and ramped up. The Commission should act, in coordination with member states, to mobilise resources and funding on an ambitious timescale,” claimed the MEP.

At a local level, Mr Casa criticised the Maltese government for failing to adopt a coordinated and effective approach to addressing the issue.

“The action taken so far has been completely unsatisfactory. There are some regional efforts that have merit, but what is needed is a well-coordinated strategy implemented at the national level to safeguard pollinators and also protect our honey producers who have suffered devastating losses in recent years.

"Honey made in Malta and Gozo is one of our defining products which is internationally recognised for its quality. It is time we step up efforts to protect it and the people that make it,” Casa said.