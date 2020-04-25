Labour MEP Josianne Cutajar is lobbying for a European crisis management mechanism for the tourism industry, to ease disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The MEP, who forms part of the tourism task force within the European Parliament, said more than six million jobs across the EU were at risk due to the pandemic. Tourism and travel account for 10 per cent of the bloc's GDP.

Cutajar said the task force had written to European minister responsible for tourism calling for the setting up of a crisis mechanism, and that the issue was expected to be discussed next week.

“If we establish a European mechanism for this industry, member states will have a support system for their national incentives, funded by the European Monetary Fund,” Cutajar said.

Maltese tourism minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said Malta supported the setting-up of an EU coordinated strategy, while stressing that it would need to be sensitive to the realities and needs of different member states.

Financing programs from the EU will be crucial for governments to mitigate the crisis and stimulate the economy, Farrugia Portelli said, adding that Malta was unique in that its economy was tourism-based and wholly dependent on aviation.

Meanwhile, Cutajar said she was also calling for a sensible solution to the issue of cancelled trips due to imposed restrictions, working towards a system which protects consumer rights, while at the same time giving breathing space to airlines and operators.