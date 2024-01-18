The European Parliament has called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza but on condition that all Israeli hostages are released and Hamas dismantled.

The resolution was adopted after 312 MEPs voted in favour, 131 against and 72 abstaining.

PN MEP David Casa backed the resolution "to address the humanitarian crisis that is unfolding in the region". Labour MEP's Alex Agius Saliba, and Cyrus Engerer voted against saying the resolution was not strong enough as it stopped short of calling for an unconditional ceasefire.

"We want a permanent ceasefire without condition," Engerer said, while Agius Saliba said it was "not strong enough to call for an immediate end to fighting."

Labour's Alfred Sant and Josianne Cutajar were not present for the vote.

The resolution, adopted towards the end of this week's EP plenary session in Strasbourg, called for "a permanent ceasefire and to restart efforts towards a political solution provided that all hostages are immediately and unconditionally released and the terrorist organisation Hamas is dismantled".

Israel is coming under mounting international pressure to end its offensive against Gaza, launched after the October 7 Hamas attacks that killed 1,140 people.

At least 24,285 Palestinians, about 70 per cent of them women, children, and adolescents, have been killed in Israeli bombardments in Gaza, according to the Hamas government.

A statement released by the European Parliament shortly after the vote said that Israel has the right to defend itself but within the limits of international law.

This means all parties in a conflict must distinguish between combatants and civilians, and attacks must only be directed at military objectives, the statement said.

Civilians and civilian objects must not be targeted in the attacks, it said.

The resolution stresses the need for rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access to the entire Gaza Strip and demands the immediate restoration of necessary infrastructure.

MEPs also called for an end to the occupation of the Palestinian territories and stressed that Israeli settlements in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are illegal under international law.

They also condemned extremist settler violence against Palestinians and called for EU restrictive measures against extremist settlers that violate human rights and international law.

The resolution ads that a peace process leading to a two-state solution needs to be put back on track and that the occupation of Palestinian territories needs to end.

The 27-nation EU has struggled to come up with a unified position on the conflict, with some countries such as Germany staunchly backing Israel and others being more pro-Palestinian.

These splits were reflected in the European Parliament vote. The centre-right European People's Party opposed an initial demand for an unconditional ceasefire, arguing that restricted Israel's right to defend itself.