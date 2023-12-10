In the heart of St Julian’s, a contemporary beacon rises, promising a Christmas celebration unlike any other. Mercury, pledging its values and dedication to arts, culture, and entertainment, has been transformed into a festive wonderland that will captivate the hearts of visitors of all ages.

Mercury’s first holiday festivities promises a kaleidoscope of delights, kicked off with a high-octane concert by Red Electric, and a mesmerising performance by Sarah Bonnici. Mercury also unveiled Malta’s tallest Christmas tree, towering 17 metres of light, casting a radiant glow in the new Piazza, in St Julian’s. It stands tall as the crowning jewel of Malta’s festive spirit, a testament to Mercury’s commitment to creating a holiday with a twist.

Mercury’s visionary team is proposing an extensive cultural calendar. Among the upcoming delights, Santa’s Factory will enchant both the young and young-at-heart with its festive charm. The Christmas Market will beckon with artisanal treasures and seasonal delights, ensuring a merry shopping experience for all. Mercury’s Christmas calendar promises fun-filled activities daily designed to delight families and ignite the festive spirit within every visitor. From string quartets, to street performers, add a dash of magic and wonder to the ambiance.

This festive celebration epitomizes Mercury’s unwavering commitment to promoting the arts, culture, and entertainment. As one of its core pillars, Mercury aims to create spaces where creativity thrives and joy abounds, fostering a community that cherishes cultural experiences.