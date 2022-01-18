Messages of congratulations flooded in following Roberta Metsola's election to the presidency of the European Parliament, the youngest MEP and only the third woman to hold the top job.

Among the first to offer their congratulations were the president of the European Council Charles Michel, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen , President George Vella, Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition leader Bernard Grech, and Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

Charles Michel sent his "warmest congratulations".

“The European Parliament is the beating heart of our European democracy. Looking forward to cooperating with you, dear Roberta,” Michel tweeted.

My warmest congratulations to @RobertaMetsola as new President of the European Parliament.The European Parliament is the beating heart of our European democracy. Looking forward to cooperating with you, dear Roberta.@Europarl_EN #Eplenary pic.twitter.com/rs5NDSKS1i — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) January 18, 2022

Ursula von der Leyen praised Metsola and said her "hard work and determination are an inspiration to us all".

"We'll work closely together for the EU's recover and a green, digital and bright European future."

President George Vella hailed her election a “remarkable achievement” both for Metsola and for Malta.

“If united, our size & geography pose no obstacle to vison & commitment,” Vella wrote.

Prime Minister Robert Abela tweeted, “I look forward to working together on mutual priorities.”

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said he is both "thrilled and proud" by the news of her election in an emotional statement.

“Today you have ignited the hearts of thousands of Maltese and Gozitan children, and young people to continue believing in themselves. You have proven that when you strive for something, you can achieve it. Even coming from a small country, you raise your head, work and move forward. You gave new hope showing that when you fight hard you can be a winner,” Grech wrote.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna promised his prayers.

In a statement later, the Church in Malta congratulated Metsola on her appointment.

"Th bishops of Malta and Gozo hope that, through her work, the European project will continue to be built on fundamental values that respect dignity and human rights, freedom, democracy, equality and the rule of law of all Europeans, particularly the most vulnerable," the statement said.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia also sent his congratulations.

Former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi and former PN leader Simon Busuttil sang Metsola’s praises.

“There will be moments in the life of our country when all the people will unit and for a while forget the sadness of the conflicts between us, and instead we turn to each other with a smile, recognising that Malta has children who can make us all proud,” Gonzi wrote.

He said that Metsola’s election is one of those ‘rare but precious occasions.’

"There is no red or blue in this post. There is only integrity, seriousness, competence and values that those of good will embrace and want to see grow in everyone, especially in our younger generation.”

Former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi praises Metsola on Facebook Photo: Facebook

THE DOOR IS OPEN FOR YOU, no matter who you are or where you come from: that's the DNA of the @EPPGroup. And right on her 43rd birthday, armed with just her youth and brilliance, @RobertaMetsola walked straight through. CONGRATULATIONS #Roberta. So proud of you! pic.twitter.com/e41Es07L0J — Simon Busuttil (@SimonBusuttil) January 18, 2022

EPP Group chairman Manfred Weber MEP said after Tuesday’s election.

“She will open the next chapter for the European Parliament after the first half of the mandate was marked by pandemic disruptions."

“In the remaining two and a half years before the next election, we have crucial decisions ahead of us. We need Europe’s economy to create more jobs, to become more competitive, to become carbon-neutral and to set new rules for the digital world. Today’s election in the first round shows that the constructive majority of this institution wants to work together. It represents pro-European common sense in extremely challenging times.”

Jean-Claude Hollerich, President of the Commission of the Bishops Conferences of the European Union, congratulated Metsola. "She is a brilliant person who will certainly be able to fulfil this important institutional role in an excellent manner," he wrote.

One of the sons of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia congratulated Metsola and compared her success with Joseph Muscat's "delusional" aspirations.

Joseph Muscat’s actions led to my mother’s assassination and made his dreams of a top EU post delusional. Roberta Metsola’s actions supported the campaign for justice for my mother and today made her the youngest President in the European Parliament’s history. Integrity matters. pic.twitter.com/lLnPLTd6Ud — Andrew Caruana Galizia (@acaruanagalizia) January 18, 2022

The Malta Chamber of SMEs also congratulated Metsola.

“Coming from the smallest member state in the European Union, this makes it much more important for Malta and other small states. It gives a factual message that great things can be done, even with the most limited of resources.”

“This election gives Malta an opportunity to celebrate tremendous positive news following the recent steak of bad news related to Malta which have tarnished Malta’s reputation.”

The Prime Minister's wife Lydia Abela also congratulated Metsola.

"The appointment of Roberta Metsola as President of the European Parliament is a clear example of how being a woman is not, and should not be, a barrier to progress," she wrote.

"Today should be another occasion to encourage more Maltese women to take the step forward to contribute to public life."