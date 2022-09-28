The Malta FA Executive Board is set to meet on Wednesday afternoon to discuss Devis Mangia’s temporary suspension as Malta national teams’ head coach.

On Tuesday, the MFA issued a statement to announce that Mangia had been temporary relieved of his duties after ‘a breach in the policies’ of the local governing body of football.

Later the Times of Malta revealed that the MFA moved to ban the Italian coach after it received a report from a national team player of sexual misconduct.

The case took a further twist on Wednesday, morning when a second player has come forward alleging sexual misconduct by Mangia.

