Updated at 2.30 pm with MFA statement.

A second footballer has come forward alleging sexual misconduct by suspended national team head coach Devis Mangia.

Times of Malta is informed that a report was filed by lawyer, MP, and former Birkirkara FC president Adrian Delia on behalf of the player on Tuesday night with the Malta Football Association.

When contacted, Delia said he could not comment on the matter.

Little is known about the contents of the second report, however, sources said it is similar in nature to a first report filed earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Times of Malta reported how the MFA had received a first report about alleged sexual misconduct involving a different player.

The MFA will be holding an urgent meeting later on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the matter.

An MFA spokesperson confirmed that the association had received a notification that another person is willing to provide further information but, at the time of writing, it has not received such information.

"The Association reiterates that any information it may receive will be referred to the appropriate bodies," the MFA said.

Repeated attempts to reach out to the Italian coach for a reaction were unsuccessful.

Mangia was appointed national team head coach in 2019 and steered the team to a period of success, lifting it up more than 10 places on the FIFA World Rankings.

The Italian's contract runs until December 2023.

The MFA has not commented on the allegations against Mangia, saying only that it had “temporarily relieved” the coach of his duties following a report it received about an alleged breach of its policies.

The MFA has not given any details of the alleged breaches by Mangia.

MFA sources said that an independent disciplinary board will be set up to look into the matter and give Mangia a chance to defend himself.

Despite the turmoil surrounding the national squad, Malta showed mental resilience on Tuesday evening, beating Israel 2-1 on home soil under the guidance of Mangia’s assistant, Davide Mazzotta.

Mazzotta said after the game that the players had dedicated the victory to Mangia.

Previous allegations

Mangia had faced accusations of having an inappropriate relationship with a player when he coached the Romanian side, University of Craiova.

The accusations were made by another former coach, Victor Pițurcă, who said Mangia had made advances toward a player.

MFA sources confirmed that they had also looked into the allegations of before Mangia was appointed national team head coach. However, they said that after a thorough review they were confident there was no evidence of wrongdoing at the time.