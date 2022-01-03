The Malta FA Executive Committee has decided to delay the restart of all of its football competitions by two weeks.

The Premier League, the Challenge League, the National Amateur League, the women’s league and the futsal competitions will now restart on the week starting January 17 due to the high number of COVID-19 cases and quarantine issues afflicting the top-flight clubs, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Executive Committee of the local governing body of football met on Monday to discuss a request made by the Malta Professional Football Clubs Association last week to postpone the top-flight championship restart by at least one week.

The BOV Premier League was due to continue on January 8 but the majority of the top-flight clubs are currently experiencing a huge struggle due to a huge rise in COVID-19 cases and quarantine issues in recent weeks.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta