Joseph Muscat will not be involved in a project to send a Maltese team to compete in the Italian Serie C, Malta Football Association President confirmed today.

According to Bjorn Vassallo, the MFA’s rules prohibit MPs from occupying a role within the association.

“The MFA has its own regulations that need to be respected and since the former prime minister is still a member of parliament, he cannot occupy a role within the association,” he said.

Plans to create a football team to compete in the professional Italian league is one of the leading projects the Malta FA has been working on.

When asked whether he knew about Dr Muscat’s involvement in this project, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that he didn’t get involved in decisions which involved the MFA.

Two weeks ago, Times of Malta reported that Dr Muscat had met Mr Vassallo and top officials at their headquarters in Ta’Qali to discuss details on involvement in the Italian Serie C project.

In addition to that, during his final speech as prime minister, Dr Muscat had also suggested he would be getting involved in such a project.

“I am planning to be involved in a huge passion of mine which is the sporting sector,” he had said.

“This is a project that will have national pride as its main objective. It will have the scope and vision of opening new ways for our youngsters to further their sporting careers around the world.”

Both Dr Muscat and MFA president Bjorn Vassallo had declined to give any details on Dr’s Muscat’s involvement in the Lega Pro project at the time.