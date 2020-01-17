Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has held talks with the Malta Football Association over his involvement in a project to send a Maltese team to compete in the Italian Serie C.

Dr Muscat met Malta FA president Bjorn Vassallo and top officials at their headquarters in Ta’Qali on Wednesday, sources have told Times of Malta.

It is understood details of the project, called Lega Pro, were discussed. Dr Muscat has made clear his ambition to take an active role in Maltese sports administration after his departure from frontline politics.

During his final speech as prime minister last week, Dr Muscat hinted that he was interested in getting involved in the MFA project.

“I am planning to be involved in a huge passion of mine which is the sporting sector,” he said.

“This is a project that will have national pride as its main objective. It will have the scope and vision of opening new ways for our youngsters to further their sporting careers around the world.”

Contacted by Times of Malta, Dr Muscat did not deny the story but refused to give details.

“I am not giving any comments to the media at this stage and any announcements will be made in due course,” he said.

MFA president Bjorn Vassallo also declined to give any details on Dr Muscat’s involvement in the Lega Pro project.

“The Lega Pro project is still in its formation,” Dr Vassallo said.

“We are not in a position to give indications on the constitution and structure, as yet. We will do that in due course.”

The ambitious plan to create a football team to compete in the professional Italian league is one of the leading projects the Malta FA is working on. It’s part of a bold effort to raise the standards of both the country’s budding players and the national team in the coming years.

Since his election as Malta FA president, Dr Vassallo has openly declared his intention to create two teams that will be playing in Italian football.

The MFA plans to create a team with around ten Maltese players on its books, to compete in the Italian Serie C.

The second team will be an U-19 selection that will compete in the Campionato Nazionale Dante Berretti and will have around 20 young Maltese players in their squad.

Both selections are expected to be managed by Italian coaching staff under the supervision of national coach Devis Mangia who is expected to be unveiled to the media in a press conference on Friday.