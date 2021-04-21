The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association has urged the government to let restaurants reopen next week, including restaurants in hotels which, it pointed out, are not even permitted to serve breakfast.

Restaurants were ordered closed in March when the number of COVID-19 cases surged.

Several restrictions have since been eased, and the process continues on Monday when non-essential shops can reopen.

The MHRA said it acknowledged that managing the re-opening of restaurants is critical to ensure that there are no spikes of COVID-19 related infections. However, it added, restaurant owners have reached a point where they cannot wait any longer as their situation has become dire.

Times of Malta reported on April 16 that the health authorities plan to allow restaurants to reopen by mid-May but bars and band clubs will remain shut for longer under a yet-to-be-announced timeline to further ease COVID-19 measures.

MHRA President Tony Zahra said on Wednesday that operating a restaurant involves a lot of overheads, and these not just employee wages.

He said many restaurant owners were reaching breaking point. "We now need a clear plan so that we all know where we stand and therefore can prepare our operations for what is an already very difficult situation.”

The MHRA said it is also lobbying the health authorities so that employees working in the tourism sector can be vaccinated before the re-opening of the tourism market on June 1.

"This is important not only because it reinforces the message that Malta is a safe destination but also because it will strategically ensure that any risks of extraordinary exposure to COVID-19 infections are effectively managed whilst ensuring the wellbeing of all those involved," the association said.