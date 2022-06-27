The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) has been holding talks with the Ministry of Tourism over new regulations which allow the playing of open-air music in several parts of Valletta up to 1am.

The new regulations, published by legal notice, have been strongly criticised by residents, boutique hotel owners, NGOs and the Nationalist Party, among others, and a small protest was held last week.

In a statement on Monday, the MHRA did not disclose any progress in the talks but said it was disappointed that no consultations had been held before the legal notice was issued.

"The updated law positions Valletta alongside the three entertainment hotspots of Paceville, Buġibba and Qawra for the first time. MHRA believes that such measure will compromise the zoning policy, in other words the possibility of creating a mix of tourism products and concepts across the Maltese islands by guiding investment opportunities in a strategic manner. This legal amendment is putting at high risk that Valletta becomes another nightclub destination which should not be the target of anyone who has at heart the principles of sustainable tourism growth objectives," the MHRA said.

It explained that over the past few years, Valletta had transformed itself into a destination in itself and millions had been invested in high-end quality accommodation and restaurant operations.

In criticising the new legal regulation on open-air music, the MHRA called on the government to engage in a comprehensive review of policies related to the improvement of Valletta as a quality tourism destination in the wider context of the Malta tourism product.

This could include the clustering of music activity along the streets of Valletta, street cleansing and waste collection, and joint marketing initiatives.

It urged the government to ensure that the ensure that the legal notice will not become aloopholewhich turns Valletta into yet another mass tourism destination.