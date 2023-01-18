The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association has called for a discussion within the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development about an upsurge of drug abuse.

It made its call in the wake of the killing of a young Turkish woman as a car crashed into a restaurant in Gzira on Wednesday. The driver reportedly assaulted the victim after the crash.

“Drugs are a curse to a healthy society and the economy,” the MHRA said,

Expressing its condolences to the victim and its solidarity with the restaurant owners, it said it was seriously concerned about what appeared to be an increase in violence and accidents related to drug abuse.

This, it said, was an issue that needed to be addressed with the highest sense of urgency by the relevant authorities "to avoid experiencing a drug epidemic."