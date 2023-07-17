A man has been found guilty of murdering his partner Maria Lourdes Agius, who was found strangled to death in her Paola bedroom in 2018.

Michael Emmanuel faced seven accusations.

He was found guilty of wilful homicide by eight votes against one; while unanimously not guilty of attempted grievous bodily harm of Agius and attempted grievous bodily harm of her mother.

He was found guilty of slight bodily harm of Agius with eight votes against one, and guilty of slight bodily harm of her mother by seven votes against two.

Agius' mother was over 60 years of age and lived in the same household as her daughter and Emmanuel.

Emmanuel was also found unanimously guilty of disobedience of lawful orders - something he had admitted to.

Lastly, he was found unanimously guilty as accomplice to forgery of public, commercial or private bank documents.

The Ivorian national faced a trial by jury after pleading not guilty to having suffocated Agius - a mother of seven - on September 15, 2018, inside the Paola flat which the couple shared with the victim’s mother.

Just two days before, the accused had punched his partner’s mother on the head when the umpteenth argument broke out between the couple.

On that occasion, he had pushed her daughter into a corner, hitting and kicking her, while telling her mother to move out.

On Monday, the accused listened to the verdict as he sat in the dock guarded by five prison security officials.

Mr Justice Aaron Bugeja presided over the trial.

AG lawyers Anthony Vella and Maria Francesca Spiteri prosecuted.

Lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace was legal aid counsel.

Lawyers Lara Dimitrijevic and Stephanie Caruana represented the victim's family.

More to follow.