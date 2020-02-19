Michelle Muscat, the spouse of former prime minister Joseph Muscat, has not ruled out a possible future in politics.

“Ms Muscat is presently focused solely on The Marigold Foundation and The National Alliance for Rare Diseases Support Malta. She does not have anything to add,” her spokeswoman said, when asked whether Ms Muscat had any plans to enter politics.

Last week, Ms Muscat, as president of the National Alliance for Rare Diseases Support, held a press conference to launch the new campaign of the alliance.

On Tuesday, she posted a picture on her Instagram account, featuring her at the European Parliament with MEP Josianne Cutajar and stating that the alliance had garnered the support of the MEP to help Eurordis increase its advocacy at European leave.

Eurordis is a patient-driven alliance representing 894 rare disease patient organisations in 72 countries, including Malta.

Alliance garners support of MEP Josianne Cutajar

Her public appearances, following her husband’s resignation as prime minister last month, led some to question if she would be pursuing a political career, as had been hinted by her husband in the past.

In December, Dr Muscat jokingly said there was more chance of his wife Michelle entering politics than himself making a comeback.

Last week, following the launch of the alliance’s campaign, Times of Malta asked Ms Muscat about her plans for public life and whether she had any plans to enter politics.

Her spokeswoman said: “Kindly note the Marigold Foundation and the National Alliance for Rare Diseases Support – Malta were both set up by Ms Michelle Muscat independently of her role as spouse of the then prime minister. She is the chairperson of the foundation and president of the alliance, which roles have been confirmed by the board members of both NGOs.”

Dr Muscat rose to power as prime minister in 2013. Despite record popularity levels, he was forced to announce his resignation amid the fallout of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.