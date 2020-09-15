A teenage migrant who was knocked down by a car on the same road where Lassana Cisse was gunned down two months later, had suffered a fractured shoulder, a court was told on Tuesday.

The injuries suffered by May Malimi, 19 from Chad, were confirmed by a medical specialist testifying in the compilation of evidence against Francesco Fenech, 21 and Lorin Scicluna, 22, two former AFM soldiers accused of the fatal drive-by shooting.

The two also stand charged with the attempted murder of two more migrants, targeted in the same shooting spree that killed Cisse, as well as the attempted murder of Malimi.

Consultant orthopaedic surgeon Ryan Giordmaina testified that Malimi was admitted to hospital with a fractured left clavicle and had undergone surgery on February 4, a day after the hit-and run incident.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Ian Farrugia, had heard the victim himself testify in the compilation last year, recalling how he had been walking from Birzebbugia to Hal Far tent village, on February 3 at around 8pm, when he was hit by a car that drove on.

The injured teen had spent an hour or so on the ground, with pain shooting through his head and arm, before he finally managed to get back to his feet and shuffle along in search of help.

Three Welfare of Asylum Seekers (AWAS) workers had also testified how the young migrant had reached the Hal Far Centre, propped up by two other migrants. Initially the residents told officials that Malimi had been involved in an argument at Birżebbuġa, but the victim contradicted them, saying: "No, a car hit me."

The case continues on October 22.

Inspectors Trevor Micallef and Keith Arnaud are prosecuting. Lawyers Franco Debono, Amadeus Cachia and Kris Busietta are counsel to Scicluna. Lawyers Giannella de Marco and Stephen Tonna Lowell are counsel to Fenech.

Lawyer Joe Giglio is appearing parte civile.