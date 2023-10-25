Agreement has been reached for the minimum wage to go up every year for the next four years, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Wednesday.
The Prime Minister said in a statement issued in the evening that this would be over and above the cost of living adjustments.
No further information was given.
The agreement was reached following the setting up of a "Low Wage Commission" in March bringing the social partners together with the government to propose how to increase the national minimum wage.
Abela said that the recommendations made by the commission would be taken up.
Malta's minimum wage of €835.16 per month is lower than that of 11 EU countries that have a minimum wage.
Luxembourg, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland and France have a minimum wage that is at least double that of Malta.