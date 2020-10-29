Air Malta has received over 200 applications for the position of CEO which became vacant in August.

Replying to journalists’ questions on Thursday, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said this marked the first time a public call for the post was issued. He said the response was very positive and that “more than 200 people” had applied.

“We are vetting the applications and we hope to make a decision in the coming days,” Schembri said.

The government had announced in August that Clifford Chetcuti had resigned “for personal reasons”. The captain, who joined Air Malta in 1987, agreed to stay on in the role until a new CEO is appointed.

He was appointed Air Malta CEO in September 2018, rejoining the airline after serving as vice-president for flight training for Qatar Airways.

His decision to leave came as the airline struggled with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On state aid which the Maltese government plans to try and secure for the airline, Schembri said the request has been finalised but it has yet to be presented to the European Commission.

As negotiations are ongoing, the minister refused to divulge any figures but said these would be made public once the process is complete.