An unnamed government minister has been linked to a driving theory test corruption case involving three Transport Malta officials accused of helping learner drivers cheat in the exam.

Clint Mansueto, 40, a director at Transport Malta, and officials Raul Antonio Pace, 35 and Philip Edrick Zammit, 23, denied corruption charges when they appeared in court on Monday.

The court heard how Mansueto told police under questioning that he felt "pressured" to help certain people pass the test "because they were working at a villa belonging to a government minister".

A police search of his phone also revealed chats with people linked to a political party supplying information about candidates who were to pass their driving test.

Investigations into the three were triggered by an email sent to the police in 2020.

That email was sent by a person whose services were regularly sought by the transport authority to assist foreign candidates who did not know Maltese or English during the theory test.

A theory test and a practical test are necessary to obtain a driving licence.

The translator’s job is to read out and translate questions but the translator claimed that Mansueto contacted him several times to ask him to indicate the correct answer to students.

'Calls from ministries'

Mansueto summoned him to his Floriana office telling him that “one or two candidates needed help” and that he was to hint at the right answer.

“I’m bound (obbligat) in respect of these because I have been getting calls about them from ministries,” Mansueto said.

Two of those candidates were a Pakistani national and an Albanian, while a third was Maltese.

The Pakistani allegedly made it through the test after the translator gave him help with the correct answers. The Albanian was likewise assisted.

Zammit allegedly was present until the tests were over.

Payments in cash

In these cases, the translator received payment in cash from Mansueto rather than through normal invoicing channels.

Details of the racket emerged in court when Inspector Wayne Borg testified at length at the first sitting, explaining how police investigations kicked off after that email by the translator.

Under questioning, Mansueto told police that he was “pressured” to help certain Arab nationals because they were “working at a villa belonging to a government minister".

Police also traced a text sent to the minister complaining of difficulties faced by a foreign candidate in finding a translator and the minister’s message in reply.

Police searched Mansueto’s office at Transport Malta and came across two diaries containing several names, ID numbers and dates of relative driving exams.

His mobile phone also revealed chats with people linked to a political party supplying information about candidates who were to pass their driving test. The political party was not named in court.

Other chats between Zammit and his director contained messages wherein Zammit asked if “there were any candidates needing a push (imbuttatura)."

Examiners conducting driving exams told investigators that Mansueto and Zammit would sometimes send for them in the morning, flagging a list of candidates needing help.

Some of those examiners were newcomers and “were afraid to say no, since they feared losing their job,” the inspector testified.

More to follow