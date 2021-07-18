The Minister for the Elderly and Active Ageing, Michael Farrugia has tested positive for COVID-19.

The minister announced the development in a Facebook post saying he underwent a PCR swab test on Sunday afternoon and tested positive.

Farrugia, who is a doctor, said he would be spending the next two weeks in quarantine, though his office will remain open.

Malta has seen a dramatic increase in virus cases in the last two weeks, especially as the tourism season reopened.

Another 195 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday but the number of virus patients receiving treatment in hospital remains low, reflecting the trend in many countries.