The Minister for the Elderly and Active Ageing, Michael Farrugia has tested positive for COVID-19.
The minister announced the development in a Facebook post saying he underwent a PCR swab test on Sunday afternoon and tested positive.
Farrugia, who is a doctor, said he would be spending the next two weeks in quarantine, though his office will remain open.
Malta has seen a dramatic increase in virus cases in the last two weeks, especially as the tourism season reopened.
Another 195 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday but the number of virus patients receiving treatment in hospital remains low, reflecting the trend in many countries.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us