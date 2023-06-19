Active Ageing Minister Jo Etienne Abela on Monday refused to answer questions on controversial works at Cospicua care home, insisting that the matter is “case closed”.

He repeatedly refused to say why the government had continued to house elderly residents in the home for two years after having received reports indicating that the structure was not safe.

“I have been crystal clear about the subject with Parliament, I have been crystal clear with your colleagues…I have nothing else to add…for us, this issue is case closed,” Abela said when asked why he had not flagged the danger before.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

“Maybe you haven’t realised that I became a minister in April 2022…I was very clear, I have nothing to add. The documents have been tabled in Parliament, the highest institution. That is why for us this is case closed,” he added.

Pressed further on what he meant by “case closed”, Abela said: “We’re moving on.”

The government last month announced plans to close down the home for “extensive” works, prompting an outcry and protests from several residents and staff. Abela said in an interview with Times of Malta earlier this month that parts of the home needed to be rebuilt due to substandard concrete that was not even good enough for pavements.

The reports tabled in parliament last week revealed that most systems at the Cospicua Home for the Elderly required a massive overhaul, particularly mechanical, electrical and extra low-voltage equipment.

Answering questions in parliament, the minister said the reports showed the dire condition of sections of the building as well as the state of disrepair of critical systems that are required to keep the home in good functioning order.

On Sunday, Opposition leader Bernard Grech claimed that the government was lying about the home and that the state of the concrete was being used as an excuse to evict the elderly residents. Grech said the government had decided to demolish and rebuild the care home to make it larger so that whoever took control of it made bigger profits.

Abela refused to reply to this claim when asked about it on Monday.

According to an engineer’s report in 2021, most of the systems in the building were installed during the home's construction (in the late 1990s), with many nearing the end of their life.

“A plan has to be devised to replace these systems in the very near future,” the engineer had written, noting “non-existent” fire systems and urging action to bring the building in line with modern standards of fire safety, ventilation and lighting.

Most of the other systems, namely plumbing, drainage, lifts, data network, kitchen and laundry, electrical power and lighting were constantly in need of repair, the reports say, and required a “complete overhaul”.

Other shortcomings listed in the reports include the use of two diesel boilers to provide the building with hot water rather than energy-efficient heat pumps, a power generator that has no auto changeover and must be manually switched over during a power cut, fire pumps that are out of order due to the “dire state” of the pipe network, an obsolete CCTV system - with the supplier advising the home to stop calling for repairs and a vacuum pump that had never been used because there wasn’t a pipe network for it.

A separate report found that the state of the concrete of a number of balconies was not up to scratch, with sections crumbling due to a lack of reinforcement.

“Basically, where large pieces of the concrete fell off it was because there was no reinforcement steel to hold it in place,” the report says.

“The most serious concern is the strength of the concrete. It was found that in some areas the concrete was very easily removed and was definitely below expected standards.”

A third report compiled by the Social Care Standards Authority following an unannounced visit to the home found that it was “very shabby and requires complete refurbishment”.

The SCSA officers observed mould throughout the home but particularly on the fifth floor. The floor in question also had water seepage from the ceiling, which could lead to “dangerous incidents and safety hazards.”

The inspectors found that the floor of the home was “sticky and dusty” and that general cleanliness “was not at an optimal level”. The officers observed filth such as floors requiring a deep clean, discarded tissues on the floor and a window ledge that was covered with waste.

The Cospicua care home underwent a standards assessment just a few years ago, with the government having invested €292,000 to install air conditioning chillers at the home in 2021.