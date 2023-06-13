A Cospicua home for the elderly will be partly demolished and rebuilt to the same size, if a planning application to rebuild it is approved.

Once reconstructed, the building will continue serving as a home for the elderly according to the recently available planning application PA/03656/23.

“The new proposed Bormla home shall not exceed the existing building volume and number of floors and shall keep the same uses,” the application says.

Bormla Home houses 128 residents who are set to be moved to other homes, despite their protests.

Earlier this month, active ageing minister Jo Etienne Abela told Times of Malta that the government must rebuild parts of the home because it was poorly built using low-quality concrete.

“The consistency of the concrete seems to be very patchy and substandard. Especially in the upper floors, the ceiling’s concrete is grade C11-13. I am reliably told it should be much, much stronger,” Abela said.

“In essence, the concrete in the ceiling at this home is not even fit for a simple pavement, which should be C20,” he said.

Computer-generated renders submitted to the Planning Authority as part of the application indicate the government intends to rebuild the home to be practically identical, at least externally, to the building currently standing.

While the government announced its intention to close the home in late May, the PA application, submitted on February 7 but only made publicly available recently, indicates it has been working on the plan for some time.

Bormla home was inaugurated in December 1999 and cost an estimated Lm2.5 million (€5.7 million) to build.

Labour MEP Alfred Sant, who laid the building’s foundation stone in 1997 when he was prime minister, has called for an administrative inquiry to determine who should shoulder responsibility for the building's structural problems.

The Nationalist Party has also called for an inquiry, saying one is needed to determine the real state of the home.

The minister has dismissed those calls and pledged to have the home vacated by the end of June.

Residents, many of whom are from the Cottonera area, have been told they will be relocated to other state-run care homes while the building is demolished and rebuilt.

Many are not happy about that, and some even hung bedsheets from the balcony with messages such as “we are not leaving here” and “the elderly are not disposable” written on them.