Talks are underway on ways how Infrastructure Malta may be involved in roadworks in Gozo, the new Minister for Gozo, Clint Camilleri, said on Tuesday.

Roadworks on the sister island are currently the sole responsibility of the Gozo Ministry.

Last September Mr Camilleri had criticised the state of the roads in Gozo and called for Infrastructure Malta to take over. He made his remarks in reaction to footage of gaping potholes in Nadur which had been upload to Times of Malta.

Mr Camilleri’s comment had been interpreted as a dig at then Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana who was allegedly resisting such a move.

Opposition MP Chris Said raised the issue in Parliament on Tuesday, asking Dr Camilleri about his intention now that he had been appointed Gozo Minister. Dr Said also asked how much in EU funds had been spent on roadworks in Gozo since Labour was elected to government in 2013.

In a brief reply, Mr Camilleri said that talks were underway with Infrastructure Malta so that it could offer its support and expertise for the ongoing roadworks in Gozo. As for the use of EU funds, the Gozo Minister said these projects were being financed from the government’s surplus.

On Monday, Mr Camilleri promised that by the end of next month he would be issuing deadlines for ongoing works, some of which have been dragging on for months.

On Tuesday he said his focus is on infrastructural works and St Francis Square, in the heart of Victoria, will reopen for traffic by the summer. The square is currently being paved.