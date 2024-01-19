Hours before students protest union directives at MCAST, the Education Ministry said it would "intervene" to help conclude negotiations between the college and the lecturers' union.

Students attending the Malta College for Arts Sciences and Technology in Paola are set to protest Malta Union of Teachers' directives that have left them without their exam results.

The MUT has an ongoing trade dispute with MCAST over a delayed collective agreement.

Less than four hours before the protest - which is backed by Kunsill Studenti MCAST - the Education Ministry said in a statement it was offering its assistance to conclude the negotiations.

"These negotiations aim to break the impasse and suspend directives," it said.

Earlier this week, another union - UĦM Voice of the Workers - suspended industrial action at the University of Malta on the eve of another planned student protest.