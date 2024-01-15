The University Students' Council (KSU) has expressed concerns that exams at the university may have to be postponed because of an industrial dispute.

The dispute involves the university and non-academic staff represented by the UĦM Voice of the Workers. The union had ordered its members to work to rule over delays in the conclusion of their collective agreement, blaming the university’s management and the Education Ministry. The union also issued a set of directives including no communication, no photocopying and no preparation of events.

The union representing academic staff has backed the UHM's actions, telling staff not to perform any tasks that are normally performed by admin, industrial or technical staff.

The students' council noted in a statement that unless pay talks are resolved by Tuesday, the first week of exams would have to be put off.

Students, it said, were desperate for some updates and clueless as to when the exams would take place.

The council said exam candidates were already being impacted. Some were unable to sit for practical or clinical sessions. Examination instructions to assist students had not been published and students on Erasmus courses were unable to receive correspondence. Other student-centred services essential to academic success were not being provided.

The council insisted that once ministries professed that tertiary education was important, they should put their money where their mouth is and break the deadlock without delay.

The council said it was launching a petition calling for the exams to be held as scheduled and insisting that students should not be held hostage to industrial disputes.

A students' rally and further action will be called if no progress is made, the students' council said.