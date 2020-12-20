Miriam Dalli has defended the controversial Electrogas power station, saying it brought Malta’s electricity tariffs down to the fourth lowest in Europe.

Asked whether she backed a call for a public inquiry made by Bernard Grech, the Energy Minister said the opposition leader was only seeking political mileage out of the affair.

“The Electrogas contract was scrutinised by the National Auditor. There were issues [but the contract] led to positive results for people who today have the fourth lowest electricity rates across the EU. And it led to better air quality.

“If someone has built a home and there are allegations about the development, does that person destroy his home or does he see what was done wrong and tries to rectify it?

Miriam Dalli defends the Electrogas power station contract. Video: Matthew Mirabelli/Joe Paolella

“My position as a politician is to make sure that people get the best out of it. Compared to the past, when people were paying one the highest tariffs, now people are paying among the lowest,” she said.

Grech made his call in a motion in parliament which was voted down by the government. The opposition then took the Auditor General’s report on the Electrogas contract before the Public Accounts Committee and the debate started last week.

The damning report show­ed serious shortcomings in the way the deal was drafted. Malta was tied down to buying power from Electrogas even if alternative sources were much cheaper.

The auditor also found that the Electrogas bid to build the power station did not comply with minimum requirements, and that there were shortcomings in the 2013 selection process.

Dalli said she hoped that witnesses would be heard at the PAC and the report scrutinised.

“I’m sure that if anything comes out from that it will be public knowledge. If the leader of the opposition has any suspicions, then he should go to a magistrate or the police,” she said.