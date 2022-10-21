The Kalkara marina plans will have no negative impact on the environment or the locality, according to Environment Minister Miriam Dalli.

“I have been informed that there won’t be an extension of the marina, so I understand the existing marina will remain in the perimeter it is now,” Dalli told Times of Malta.

“There will be a reorganisation of the mooring site that is there now, so I do not see any negative impact as a result of this, as we are not extending what there is.”

Following the objection, the executive secretary of the council and I met with Transport Malta and they explained their plans - Kalkara mayor Wayne Aquilina

Kalkara council u-turn: 'we agree with the plan'

Her comments echo that of Kalkara mayor Wayne Aquilina, who described the reorganisation of the mooring site in the marina as a positive one.

“We agree (with the plan) and, yes, I will use the words of the minister, we are comfortable with the reorganisation of the mooring. We are in favour of stopping abuse, we are in favour of a project which helps Kalkara’s environment and safeguards those who have a boat in the marina.”

Minister Miriam Dalli and mayor Wayne Aquilina explain their positions.

His comments come after Infrastructure Minister Aaron Farrugia said the council was “comfortable” with the plans filed by Transport Malta.

This despite the fact that, last month, the council filed a lengthy formal objection to the application, highlighting that the project will take up public space and endanger the ecology of the bay.

Council does not object to reorganisation

NGO Moviment Graffitti was the first to flag the application, warning that the increased number of berths would effectively take up the whole creek, increase pollution and lead to a loss in marine ecological biodiversity.

Graffitti said the application was proposing a “staggering 334 berths” all around the creek and urged the public to object to the proposal.

Transport Malta has denied that it intends to extend the marina.

The authorities are insisting there will only be a reorganisation of the marina and not an extension.

The mayor said the council did file an objection against any form of a yacht marina in Kalkara but that it does not object to the reorganisation of the mooring.

“Following the objection, the executive secretary of the council and I met with Transport Malta and they explained their plans,” he said.

He said there were no plans to extend or develop any form of a yacht marina in Kalkara but that Transport Malta was working on a study to reorganise the entrance.

“As a council, we will continue to work for our residences and work hand in hand for the project,” he said.

The Kalkara project comes just a few months after the government gave up controversial plans to set up a yacht marina in Marasascala.