The Kalkara local council is “comfortable” with plans filed by Transport Malta seeking to extend moorings in the marina, Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia claimed on Thursday.

The council had previously filed a lengthy formal objection to the application, citing an additional take-up of public space and endangerment of the existing ecology as some of the reasons why the planning application should be refused. On Thursday, the objection, dated September 30, was still listed as valid on the Planning Authority’s website.

Answering questions from the press, Farrugia said he was informed that councillors had met with Transport Malta to clarify some issues.

“I know that the local council had expressed some concerns about the project, but I am informed that there was a meeting last week between Transport Malta and the local council and they are comfortable with the work that will be carried out,” he said.

“The moorings are currently scattered, so with a reorganisation, there will be an opportunity to have more moorings.”

“In the coming weeks, Transport Malta will have the opportunity to better explain what it wants to achieve in the area because ultimately we are working towards a win-win scenario for everyone.”

Activist group Moviment Graffitti has warned that the marina plans would take up the entirety of the Kalkara creek to the public detriment and is urging people to object. Transport Malta has denied claims that it intends to extend the marina.

Timelines for pending road projects

Farrugia also provided an update on pending infrastructural projects in arterial roads, as major traffic jams made a comeback in recent weeks.

Works being carried out on Triq il-Kbira in Mosta are expected to be completed by the end of October, Farrugia said, while works on the Mrieħel bypass are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The underpass in the latter project has already been opened to traffic, and is alleviating traffic conditions, he said.

The Kirkop tunnels project in the area surrounding the airport will be completed by the middle of next year, with more opportunities to open up sections of the road to traffic also expected in the interim.

“We have to keep in mind that these projects are being carried out to alleviate traffic in these areas,” Farrugia said.

The government’s plan to alleviate traffic included other incentives such as making public transport free, which he said had gone off to a positive start with an increase in users.

“The initial figures I have are very positive and we will have the opportunity to announce them at a later date, but there is still more we can do to encourage people to use public transport,” he said.

“For there to be a higher uptake, buses must be more efficient and to achieve that there must be less traffic on the roads,” Farrugia said.