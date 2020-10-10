Labour MEP Miriam Dalli has refused to comment on speculation that she is being touted as Joseph Muscat's successor in parliament.

Questioned following a conference at PL headquarters on Saturday, Dalli declined to discuss the speculation and said that she did not want to jeopardise the by-election process under way to fill Muscat’s vacated seat in Malta’s parliament.

She also referred to her current serving role as an MEP as a reason for not commenting on speculation.

Prime Minister Robert Abela is understood to be keen on co-opting a party heavyweight to fill the seat which his predecessor Joseph Muscat left vacant when he retired from politics last week.

Sources close to Labour told Times of Malta this week that Abela was especially keen on luring Dalli, who was reelected to the European Parliament with a record number of votes last year, back to Malta.



Dalli is understood to have discussed the matter with Abela in recent days.

On Saturday, Dalli also had heavy criticism for her PN counterparts within the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola and David Casa.

She was joined by Labour MP Ian Castaldi Paris, who accused the two PN MEPs of double standards after they voted against resolutions meant to improve Bulgaria’s rule of law, in line with their EPP political grouping.

Metsola faced a torrent of abuse on Twitter from Bulgarians who accused her of siding with the Bulgarian government, which has been facing protests over corruption for months.



A spokesman for Metsola argued that she opposed the resolutions as they were "rushed and premature".

On Saturday, both Dalli and Castaldi Paris argued that while the PN MEPs had been among proponents of similar resolutions against Malta, they were doing the opposite when it came to Bulgaria.

Dalli also cited an instance in 2017 when Casa and Metsola had voted against sending an EU delegation to Hungary to investigate rule of law issues that were reported.

This style of "voting with two weights and two measures" when it comes to PN representatives is something which the Maltese population does not approve of, she added.

She challenged new PN leader Bernard Grech to confront his MEPs on this “double standard”.

Castaldi Paris said that MEPs should stick up for their country, not for other countries which have committed breaches of human rights.

Both Dalli and Castaldi Paris said that the government was working hard to implement rule of law recommendations made by the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission.