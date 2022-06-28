A Mistra Bay restaurant that had to contend with caravans parked in front of it for many years, is calling it a day after being “forced” to vacate the premises due to the end of its lease.

“It is the end,” announced outspoken restaurateur Claude Camilleri, after years of battling to keep Margo’s open despite the adversity it faced.

He had repeatedly complained about a decade of inaction against the caravans that took over the bay, hindering access to it and obstructing the restaurant’s views. The authorities finally acted in June last year, when Infrastructure Malta placed boulders around the beach to stop motorists and caravans from parking there.

But he is now leaving because the building has to be vacated since the owners “refused to renew the lease”.

Camilleri, chef patron of Margo’s and other eateries, claimed that the landlords had already sold part of Palazzo Santa Rosa to a “disgraced ex-politician with plans to have a nightclub here”.

The news was described as sad by many reacting to the Facebook post making the announcement, and fingers were also pointed at corruption and greed as the cause.

What will become of Palazzo Santa Rosa?

“We tried our hardest,” the post said. “We showed restraint and calm throughout, but the court has ruled that such behaviour is not conducive to justice in a modern society and unless we were aggressive and instigated legal battles against the owners, then we are in the wrong,” the post read.

Last year, the restaurant owner had sued the authorities over the Mistra Bay caravans, holding them responsible for the damages he suffered along the years due to their inaction.

But the issue dated back to 2008, when every year since, caravans took over the bay between March and November – parking permanently along the shore and causing problems.

The caravan controversy plagued the restaurant for over a decade.

Over the years, Camilleri had filed several reports with the authorities about their failure to enforce the law, adding that his property had been vandalised and he was even assaulted by caravan owners.

The restaurateur said he is now looking for an alternative location, where families could find “refuge from the daily grind and kids can run freely”.

However, nothing appropriate has yet been found, and the closure will mean cats, chickens and a pony will also need to be homed, Camilleri said, appealing for help.

Margo’s will stay open until the end of August and plans to continue “celebrating life, love and kindness” until then.

“Laugh and love in a piece of heaven before it is turned into God knows what,” the restaurateur pre-empted.