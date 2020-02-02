The children of a motorcyclist who died in a collision on Saturday afternoon, have started a fundraising campaign to cover their family's travel costs from Australia to Malta, for his funeral.

The campaign, on the fundraising website GoFundMe, aims to raise money to cover the travel costs and general expenses for Mark Camilleri’s grandchildren and daughter in law in Australia.

“His children Nicole and Nathan would love for his grandchildren and daughter in law to be able to be there with them for the funeral with our younger sister Lyra,” the fundraiser’s organiser Nicole Camilleri explained.

The campaign has received 88 donations so far and has managed to raise $4,188 (€2526) almost half of its $10,000 (€6033) donation target.

“Any donation is appreciated. We love and miss our father dearly and would appreciate nothing more than to all be together one last time before we say our final goodbyes,” Ms Camilleri added.

The fundraiser appeared hours after the tragic accident on the Mistra Bridge in Xemxija in which the motorcycle Mr Camilleri was riding was involved in collision with a car.

The 46-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The car was driven by a 49-year-old Lithuanian woman who was hospitalised for shock.

Donors on the webpage have expressed their support for the family and have donated sums of between $20 (€12) and $500 (€301) Australian dollars.

One commented, “Most loving family and most devoted father! Couldn’t think of any other way to help!” while another said, “Your father loved you to bits xx.”

You can donate to the fundraising campaign from the link here