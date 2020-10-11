The hunters' federation has described a planned protest at Mizieb on Sunday afternoon as 'provocative' and said it is cancelling an event it had itself planned at the same site to avoid confrontations.

Its event was related to the deal with the government, signed last week, for the management of the Mizieb and L-Aħrax woodlands.

NGOs opposed to the deal have urged those who think that the public has the right to open green spaces to join a sit-in strike against the deal at Mizieb on Sunday afternoon.

The deal has been slammed by a coalition of more than 60 NGOs. It was scheduled to be signed on Sunday but the signing was secretly pulled forward and instead took place in a private event on Friday.

The FKNK said the NGOs' event was "a provocative protest organised as a result of 'the greed of certain individuals and entities led by BirdLife Malta, who are opposing the updating of a 34-year-old agreement to satisfy their own hidden agenda, which includes political motives."

The FKNK apologised to personalities it had invited for its event.

On Saturday, the FKNK said several shelters in Miżieb were vandalised on Friday night.