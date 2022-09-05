Just a couple of days ago, Malta was again certified as Europe’s top performer in e-government services by the European Commission. Our Public Service ranked first in all categories, with an exceptional 96 per cent overall mark, succeeding to surpass the EU average by a whopping 28 per cent.

This international accomplishment is a reminder of the progress Malta’s Public Service made with the exceptional support of our technological agencies. A decade ago, online government services were non-existent. Today we rank in front of 35 countries in how effectively the public administration offer its services using modern digital tools and channels, with over 1,500 services offered both online and over the counter in our local communities.

While this achievement is remarkable, our ambition for the Public Service is even greater. We must keep up with technology’s fast pace and be in a position to surpass the country’s expectations in turning opportunities into achievements. To achieve this, we need to keep investing in our technology, in the quality of our services, and most of all in our people.

When the unexpected global pandemic stalled our country the way it did to the rest of the world, our public officers and our agencies stood up to be counted; all our public services continued to be provided, while our frontliners fought bravely surge after the other. The technology at our disposal made it possible to keep providing the services amidst all challenges. This also enabled our country to hit the ground running when the worst was over.

Such moments showcased the true value of our officers in the public service and in the agencies providing the digital services through their technological platforms. Their dedication and professionalism showed that they are the backbone behind all our services. To this end, we are determined to keep on investing in their future as we did in the past.

We must keep looking ahead. We must remain at the forefront, and to do so the Public Service needs to undergo a process of digitalisation. It is evident - now more than ever - that technology is the key to achieve greater things and become more efficient and sustainable. Digitalisation is not a luxury, but a necessity.

While this achievement is remarkable, our ambition for the Public Service is even greater

Technology nowadays enables us to address the customer’s requirements, predict user behaviour and ultimately, help us make better informed decisions. As a result, it is only natural that as the provider of all the country’s governmental services, digitalisation is the way forward for the Public Service. We must modernise further our structures, in all levels and in all sectors. It is our vision to equip the Public Service with more digital tools, attract the brightest minds and enhance our public officers’ digital skills. In the process, we must keep addressing the red tape as we have done in the past couple of years.

As the eGovernment Benchmark has shown, the fact that our citizens can access a high number of online services from the comfort of their home is already an impressive feat. But we shall work towards enhancing the user experience and go beyond than simply push government services online. We must aim for a seamless experience, providing quick solutions that do not necessitate repeated requests for information, and keeping clients abreast throughout the whole process, among other endeavours.

The modernisation of the Public Service will not simply stop at technological investment. It is also a question of a change in mentality. Let’s be more ambitious and less afraid of taking the necessary decisions to leap forward. Let’s not settle for current achievements but aspire for more. Let’s be more open and showcase the invaluable work being carried out to the public. Let’s engage more in constructive dialogue with our users and take their feedback when drafting and implementing policies.

I am confident that through a collective effort, we can implement this ambitious change and reap the desired results, for the benefit of our people.

Tony Sultana is the Head of the Public Service of Malta