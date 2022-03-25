Schools will still hold lessons on Monday, the day after election results are out but students who miss school will not need to provide an explanation for their absence, Times of Malta is informed.

Sources in the education sector said that as had happened in previous elections, schools will open as usual on Monday.

Traditionally, many people take the day off to celebrate in the streets. As a result, many parents opt to keep their children at home.

These parents will not have to provide an explanation as to why the children missed school when they return on Tuesday.

Because of COVID-19, any student that misses even a single day of school must present a sick note confirming they have been cleared to return to class.

Two parents who spoke to Times of Malta said they would not be sending their children to school because they worry the celebrations may get too rowdy.

“I will not be sending my five-year-old to school on Monday, especially since his school is on the other side of the island. What if the celebrations get out of hand,” said a father who preferred not to be named.

Another parent agreed, saying that schools will likely be empty anyway on Monday.

One mother told Times of Malta that her son’s school has organised a sports day so he would not be missing any lessons anyway if he didn’t turn up.