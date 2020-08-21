The father who allegedly killed his own son earlier this month had been quarrelling with him over money for months, a court heard on Friday.

In the compilation of evidence against Salvu Dalli, 68, who stands accused of murdering his son Antoine, police detailed how the family had been torn apart by a financial dispute that had been brewing for several months.

Two of Dalli’s sons had also been fighting over, an as yet undisclosed, financial dispute, with the two exchanging threats, the court was told.

Presiding magistrate Marsanne Farrugia heard how 37-year-old Antoine, had been kicked out of the house earlier in the summer and the two had long been arguing over a financial disagreement.

The accused allegedly fatally shot his son in the stomach with a riffle on 7 August, in his own home on Triq il-Gudja, Għaxaq.

Prosecuting officer Keith Arnaud from the police’s homicide squad, presented a number of witnesses who detailed different domestic dispute reports over the past year tied to the Dalli family.

Two involved in fight on eve of murder

On the night before the murder, the accused and his alleged victim had been in a fight which required police intervention, the court was told.

Police constable Rodney Zammit of the Żejtun police station, told the court how on August 6, less than 24 hours before the murder, he had received a report that the late Antione had said his father he would kill him.

The argument was sparked by the father wanting the son out of his house, the court was told. This was not the first time the two had fought over this issue.

Police sergeant Dylan Gerada told the court that in June he had received a telephone from the police’ control room about a commotion in Żejtun.

When he went to the scene he found Antoine who told the police that due to an argument over money, he had been kicked out of house by father.

“Salvu Dalli told us that he had long been arguing over money and wanted his son to leave,” he said.

Police witnesses also detailed how at 4am on the day of the murder, Antione had allegedly called his brother Silvan and told him he would do whatever he could to ensure a court took away custody of his children.

In a subsequent call around an hour later, Antione had called again and told his brother he would burn down his house. Police believe this aggression also stemmed from a financial dispute from an unsettled loan.

Aaron Caruana, a police sergeant, detailed a fight between the father and his late son on July 6.

The court was also told how the accused had allegedly attacked a woman in her home with his pocket knife back in February.

And although this had nothing to do with this case, the prosecution argued that it shed light “on the sort of person” Dalli is.

Likewise, the deceased had been picked up by police a few weeks earlier in January, after he was found with a hunting shotgun after dark.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Francesca Zarb, and Kathleen Calleja Grima, appeared Parte Civille.

Lenox Vella appeared for the defense.