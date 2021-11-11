Another two cars stolen in Canada have been discovered in shipping containers en route to Kuwait, Malta Customs said.

The seizure is part of an auto theft investigation dubbed 'Operation Crockpot' that investigates vehicles stolen in violent carjackings in York, Canada to be sold overseas.

So far, 44 cars have been found by Malta Customs.

Nine people have been arrested and charged in Canada in connection with the thefts.

Malta Customs said on Thursday that officials, through their scanning equipment, intercepted two Ford F150 trucks hidden inside a 40 foot container.