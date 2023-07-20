Air Malta cancelled a further 10 flights to and from Catania as the Sicilian airport struggles to repair a passenger terminal which was damaged by a major fire on Monday.

On Thursday afternoon, the national airline said that due to aircraft movement limitations imposed by Catania Airport, 10 further flights, scheduled for Friday throughout Tuesday, were being cancelled.

The flights are:

July 21's KM644 Malta to Catania departing at 1.15pm

July 21's KM645 Catania to Malta departing at 2.40pm

July 21 KM642 Malta to Catania departing at 10pm

July 21 KM643 Catania to Malta departing at 11.25pm

July 22 KM644 Malta to Catania departing at 3.05pm

July 22 KM645 Catania to Malta departing at 4.30pm

July 24 KM644 Malta to Catania departing at 3.35pm

July 24 KM645 Catania to Malta departing at 5pm

July 25 KM644 Malta to Catania departing at 3.05pm

July 25 KM645 Catania to Malta departing at 4.30pm

Air Malta said impacted passengers who wish to change the date or destination of their tickets, can call on 2166 2211, Monday to Friday from 8am to 8pm and on Saturday and Sunday up until 6pm.

Passengers who booked their flight directly through Air Malta and wish to opt for a monetary refund can send an email to refundrequest@airmalta.com

If the flight was booked through a travel agent, passengers can contact the travel agency and ask them to submit a refund request on their behalf.