Continuous blood glucose monitors will be rolled out free of charge to more people living with type 1 diabetes “in the coming weeks”, the health ministry has said.

It did not, however, specify what age groups would be eligible.

The monitors are currently only offered to people up to the age of 23 and pregnant women with type 1 diabetes.

CGMs keep constant track of a patient’s blood glucose levels using a tiny sensor placed under the skin, sending out alerts when levels get too low (hypoglycaemia) or too high (hyperglycaemia).

This allows patients or their carers to better monitor their health and improves their quality of life. It avoids the need to perform regular finger-prick tests and lowers the risk of missing out on a spike or drop in their blood sugar level.

However, sensors must be replaced every two weeks and the cost can run up to hundreds of euros every month if purchased privately.

Last month, the Maltese Diabetes Association made a “heartfelt appeal” to the health authorities to introduce CGMs for all persons living with type 1 diabetes through the government formulary.

In 2021, the government ran a pilot project offering the monitors to children and young people under the age of 16. In April 2022, it was revealed that the devices would be distributed to patients aged up to 21 and this was later extended to 23.

Since then, the authorities have promised that CGMs are going to be introduced to those aged up to 35 living with type 1 diabetes by the end of 2022 and to all persons living with type 1 diabetes as from this year, the association recalled.

The latter two promises have not yet been fulfilled.

Earlier this month, Ruth Galea Pace, who has been living with type 1 diabetes for 38 years, called on the government to fulfil its electoral promise to provide free monitors to all type 1 diabetics.

Galea Pace said she could not understand why this age discrimination. Elderly people would have peace of mind just as a younger person would, she pointed out.

Asked about this, the health ministry said: “The continuous glucose monitors pilot project is now nearing its conclusive stages and, following the positive feedback from patients, the ministry has proceeded with the tendering process to offer this service on a permanent basis… It is the ministry’s intention to further expand this service to older age cohorts in the coming weeks.”