There has been no follow-up by the health authorities on their promise to extend the provision of diabetes monitoring devices to persons over the age of 23 living with Type 1 Diabetes, the Maltese Diabetes Association has complained.

It said in a statement that it was making a 'heartfelt appeal' to the health authorities to introduce Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices (CGMs) for all persons living with type 1 diabetes through the government formulary.

Last December the Ministry of Health said that the age capping was being raised to 23 years, and more in subsequent months so that eventually all persons living with type 1 diabetes could avail themselves of this medicinal device for free.

Prior to this, the authorities had promised that CGMs were going to be introduced to those aged up to 35 living with type 1 diabetes by the end of 2022 and to all persons living with type 1 diabetes as from this year, the association recalled. That, too, never materialised.

“Six months down the line, persons living with type 1 diabetes over the age of 23 years are still uncertain and unaware when they will be availing themselves of a CGM. The health authorities need to appreciate that this is an important necessity to manage one's diabetes and definitely not a luxury” the association said.

“Several people are struggling financially to finance such a device from their own pockets. Each device costs an average of around €300 each month.