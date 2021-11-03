More than a thousand people have objected to a proposal to turn protected land in Għarb into a road and a residential development zone.

They were responding to an application for the rezoning of 5,387 square metres of agricultural land in an Outside Development Zone (ODZ) in the quiet Gozo village.

NGO Graffitti said on Wednesday the application shows a "flagrant disregard” for planning and development laws.

If given the green light, it would set “a very ugly precedent” and pave the way for further devastation of the Gozitan landscape.

Yellow shows the Għarb development zone plan. The proposed new road site is in red.

Graffitti said the Birbuba area in Għarb serves as a green enclave and a much-needed open space, offering “a respite from the uglification” that has come to taint the landscape.

Its re-zoning and eventual urbanisation would spell disaster for the agricultural community, it said.

The rezoning of ODZ land to residential development is prohibited by the laws of Malta and runs counter to a number of planning policies, meaning that the application’s request is technically unlawful, Graffitti added.

It said the Planning Authority is, therefore, bound to refuse the application on these grounds, and Graffitti would be holding the authorities directly responsible for breach of law should their decision be in favour.

Gozo-focused NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex has previously said the road is unnecessary and that plans should be opposed.

Graffitti said the purpose of the road would be to facilitate access to any eventual residential development and cater for new traffic in the area that would result from such a development.

“If anything, this only serves as confirmation that the application is only fuelled by the greed and private interests of some developers,” Graffitti said.

RELATED STORIES A final blow to Xlendi? Boathouse restaurant demolished

Developer Joseph Portelli says he is 'unfairly targeted' over Gozo

It added that the fact that it is being led by one of construction mogul Joseph Portelli’s employees is “not surprising”.

Għarb council has also voted unanimously against the application.

Graffitti urged the Planning Authority to take “due consideration” of the council’s position and heed the call of more than 1,000 concerned citizens who have objected to this application and demanded its outright refusal.

“All residents across Gozo are tired of the pollution, noise, chaos and environmental destruction that unbridled development has brought in every town and village," it said.