More than 1,500 fines have been given to people for breaching coronavirus rules in the last week, new data shows.

Government figures released on Monday say 1,545 fines were issued in the week that included a public holiday.

Numbers were lower than the previous week, which saw 1,701 fines handed out.

The vast majority of fines, 1,289, were issued to people who were not wearing a mask properly. Masks are mandatory at all times in public spaces outside the home, with limited exceptions.

Some 148 people were fined for being in groups of more than four individuals.

There were also 108 fines issued to those who broke other COVID-19 rules, and several caught violating the rules of how many people can be in one household.

Last week, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci announced that the previous rule of limiting four households from gathering in a private residence has been slashed to two.

All these offences are subject to fines of €100, reduced to €50 if the offence is admitted and paid.

The authorities also found six people who did not complying with quarantine rules, which carries a much larger fine of €10,000 per breach.

Out of the 1,545 fines, 831 were issued by the police while others were handed out by officials from the Malta Tourism Association, Transport Malta, the Environmental Health Directorate and LESA.

Malta is currently in a quasi-lockdown state with schools and non-essential shops and services closed until at least April 11.