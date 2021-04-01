More than 200,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Malta so far, given in Malta so far.

Health Minister Chris Fearne made the announcement in a Facebook post on Thursday but did not indicate how many were second doses.

There are 432,616 people in Malta who are eligible for the vaccine.

The health authorities said earlier on Thursday that, by Wednesday, 197,383 doses had been given 54,585 of which were second doses.

Malta began its vaccination programme three months ago, when Mater Dei nurse Rachel Grech received the first dose on December 27.

According to data collected by Our World, Malta ranked first among EU countries and second in Europe (following the UK) for the highest number of vaccines administered per 100 people.

Some 95 per cent of the over 80s have now been fully vaccinated, while it is currently being rolled out to those over 60.

Three vaccines are being used in Malta: Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca while authorities have also ordered a fourth vaccine, from suppliers Johnson and Johnson, which is due to arrive in the EU on April 19.