More than two-thirds of the adult population in Malta have received their booster COVID-19 vaccine, according to the health minister.

Chris Fearne said that 67% of those aged over 18 have have been given the third shot.

In a tweet, he appealed for others to register.

The health authorities have been pushing to boost as many people as possible amid the Omicron wave.

Times of Malta has received reports of people being sent appointments by text, even when they had not registered for the booster.

On Monday, Malta had the fourth-highest booster rate among European Union members, according to the latest figures from the European Centre for Disease Control.

The country has recently experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the highly transmissible variant, although the number of new cases has fallen for five days in a row.