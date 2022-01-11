Updated 12.49pm with test data

Another 432 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, with the number of newly detected infections down for the fifth consecutive day.

Three people died while positive with the virus - two men aged 77 and 81, and a woman aged 81, bringing the death toll up to 492.

Data held by the Superintendence of Public Health showed that healthcare workers carried out 4,818 tests the previous day, resulting in a positivity rate of 8.9 per cent. On Monday, that rate was 8.4 per cent.

A total of 868 patients recovered overnight, leaving Malta with a total of 13,614 active cases.

Of those patients, 126 are receiving treatment in hospital while nine are at Mater Dei Hospital's intensive treatment unit. On Monday, there were 131 in hospital and seven ITU patients.

Not all COVID patients in hospital are there because of the virus: as of last week, 60 per cent were admitted with other ailments and then found to be positive.

Malta experienced a surge in new infections in late December, when the number of new daily cases reached four figures on several consecutive days.

Authorities banned standing events and imposed a 1am curfew in response. From Monday, a vaccine certificate will be needed for entry into many public buildings.

Vaccination

A total of 282,983 people have now received a booster dose with 6,032 vaccines being given in the past 24 hours.

On Monday, Malta had the fourth-highest booster rate among European Union members, according to the latest figures from the European Centre for Disease Control.

Adults who wish to register for the vaccine can do so at https://vaccin.gov.mt/.

Booster doses will take on added importance come January 17, when new rules will prohibit entry into cafes, restaurants, theatres, gyms and other such places to anyone without a valid vaccine certificate.

The government's intention to make those updated certificates also valid for overseas travel has run into EU headwinds, however, with the EU Commission noting that member states have agreed to different rules.