Government MPs dug their heels and rejected Nationalist Party motion to repeal a controversial law extending the hours of outdoors music in Valletta.

Last month, following an update to the law, establishments in nine of the most popular streets in the capital were given the green light to play music outdoors until 1 am.

The motion, filed by PN MPs Darren Carrabott, Mario de Marco, and Paula Mifsud Bonnici, highlighted how the new law undermines the capital’s unique attractiveness and rendered it similar to Paceville, Buġibba, and Qawra.

But Labour MPs rejected the motion, with 38 votes against and 31 votes in favour.

The government has defended the legal notice, insisting that the law speaks of ‘moderate’ music and that the rules will be enforced.

According to the legal notice, “no music can be heard outdoors after 1am” in Merchants, Old Bakery, Old Theatre, Republic, South, St Lucia, Saint Ursula, Archbishop, and Strait streets.

Residents, business owners, and developers have since expressed fear the music extension will transform Valletta - a UNESCO World Heritage site - into another version of rowdy Paceville.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo defended the new legal notice, saying it will continue to benefit the thriving and bustling capital city. He also promised he will not tolerate Valletta becoming another Paceville.