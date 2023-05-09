The families of the two Pakistani nationals killed on Saturday morning when their motorcycle collided with a car in Mosta found out about their deaths from a video posted to TikTok, a friend of the pair told Times of Malta on Monday.

The families of Ali Abbas and Faizan Muhammad had repeatedly tried to contact them on Saturday after seeing the video in Pakistan, fearing the worst when they couldn’t reach them, the source, who asked not to be named, said.

“It’s a terrible thing... it’s the worst way to find out,” he said.

The video was uploaded to the social media platform after the bodies had been identified but before friends and relatives in Malta had been given the opportunity to inform the immediate family, he said.

The TikTok user who uploaded the video is a member of the Pakistani community in Malta but not a friend of either of the deceased, the source confirmed, adding he was not sure how the person was able to confirm their identities.

The video, which is believed to have shown the victims’ faces, was no longer available yesterday afternoon.

Forty-one-year-old Abbas and 33-year-old Muhammad, both from the Punjab province of Pakistan, were travelling together to work at a factory in Rabat when their Yamaha Crypton motorcycle was involved in a crash with a Smart Fortwo driven by 41-year-old Karl Vella Petroni from Manikata.

Muhammad was pronounced dead at the scene while Abbas was rushed to hospital and died later from his injuries.

A police inspector has testified that Vella Petroni was driving under the influence of drugs and was arrested at the scene after an officer smelled alcohol on his breath.

The source describes the pair as “decent, calm and quiet guys,” who were devoutly religious and didn’t go to parties or drink alcohol.

Abbas was father to three daughters and had only recently returned from visiting them in Pakistan. He had lived in Malta for around two years, Times of Malta was told.

Muhammad and Abbas are said to have been sharing rooms in St Paul’s Bay, though they did not live together.

Friends and relatives of the pair have appealed for help to repatriate the bodies, which will cost an estimated €20,000.

Those interested in providing assistance should contact the Pakistani Community in Malta Facebook group.