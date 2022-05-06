A woman is fighting for her life and another two people were injured in a traffic accident in Mosta on Thursday.

The police said the accident happened in Vjal l-Indipendenza at 11.30pm.

The woman who was seriously injured, a 26-year-old from Mġarr, was riding pillion on a Peugeot Tweet. The bike's rider, a 29-year-old man from Mġarr, was grievously injured.

The bike was involved in a collision with a BMW120D that was being driven by a 28-year-old woman who lives in Gżira. She suffered slight injuries.

All three were given first aid by a medical team on-site before they were transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.

It was the second major accident involving motorcycles in one day: early on Thursday, a French 35-year-old who lived in Sliema died after crashing on the Coast Road.