A 24-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash in Qormi on Saturday morning.

The crash happened on Triq Ħal Luqa at around 11am when the 24-year-old victim was involved in a collision with a Toyota Vitz driven by a 31-year-old Marsa man.

The victim, who is from Luqa, was driving a Kymco Agility motorbike at the time.

Photo: Malta Police CMRU

He was given first-aid at the crash site and then rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Doctors have certified him as being seriously injured.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco is leading an inquiry into the case. A police investigation is also under way.

The crash was the third serious traffic collision in the past few days: on Friday, a quad bike rider was seriously injured in Għarb while on Thursday a motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a collision in Għaxaq.